White Chicago Teacher Under Fire For Hanging Black Doll From String In Front Of Classroom

It’s become exhausting to keep up with the acts of racism happening in classrooms lately, from cotton being thrown at a Black student in Louisiana to a whole mock slave auction a few weeks ago in Chatham County.
The latest involves a teacher at Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago that got himself suspended after an altercation with another teacher over a Black doll that appeared to be hanging from a string in his classroom for all students to see.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident started after a Black history teacher saw what appeared to be the doll of a Black football player hanging by its neck in the aforementioned teacher’s classroom, who happens to be white. The confrontation soon led to an all-out argument that unfortunately went viral after students recorded and shared the dispute throughout the school.
More info below, via the Chicago Sun-Times:
“In a series of tweets Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents both teachers, said the district ‘has a responsibility to provide a safe space for every member of our school communities, which is especially important in a district that serves a student population that is 90% Black and Brown children.’
‘We understand the investigation at Whitney Young is ongoing, but practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must also be ongoing and consistent in our schools. And any definition of ‘safety’ must include creating and reinforcing an environment of equity and inclusion for all students, staff and faculty of color.’”
As is the case in a lot of these situations, the suspended teacher is being called out for being problematic for a while now at the school. A petition for his removal has already garnered over 400 signatures, which will more than likely be determined after Chicago Public Schools officials finish their investigation.
