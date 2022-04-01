Eddie Murphy To Star In & Executive Produce A George Clinton Biopic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eddie Murphy is one of our most celebrated men in Black Hollywood, and with each new project he proves why that may very well remain the case for years to come.

The veteran actor, who turns 61 on Sunday, is preparing for the role of a lifetime after reports say the Coming 2 America star will soon be gearing up for the lead in a biopic for Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton.

According to Deadline, Murphy will also executive produce the as-yet-untitled project alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, Catherine Davis and John Fox. The film is believed to be part of a three-movie/first look deal he inked with Amazon last year, which is separate from upcoming lead roles in a Netflix comedy by Kenya Barris titled You People and the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4 arriving this summer.

More details below on the legacy of George Clinton that makes this such a big deal, via Deadline:

“Clinton is widely considered to be the Godfather of Funk, rivaling James Brown and Sly Stone as the foremost innovators in that musical genre. The film will tell the story of the iconic musician’s humble beginnings in North Carolina in the 1940s to the formation of his groundbreaking bands Parliament and Funkadelic and ultimately to becoming a major influence on artists of the hip-hop generation including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast and Wu-Tang Clan, among many others.”

The biopic is just another notch on the belt for Clinton, who recently along with the rest of his P-Funk bandmates received the honor of having a street named after the group in Plainfield, New Jersey (seen above).

However this biopic ends up, we just pray that Clinton himself is involved every step of the way and that Murphy brings out his best acting chops for this one. Also, let’s hope this performance gets recreated for the big screen:

