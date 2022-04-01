The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Talks Last Moments With Traci & Dedicating Latest Acting Role In Her Memory

It’s been a rough few weeks on R&B fans and loyal viewers of Braxton Family Values after the death of Traci Braxton following a lengthy battle with cancer.

On the eve of what would be Traci’s 51st birthday, we had the delight of having her little sister, R&B legend Toni Braxton, call in to share some fond family memories and her plans to honor Traci with a starring role in Lifetime’s latest film, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For.

Listen to our exclusive with Toni Braxton below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Talks Last Moments With Traci & Dedicating Latest Acting Role In Her Memory

