Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tasha has moved on from Ghost and is living her best life! Power star, Naturi Naughton, said “I do” to Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis this past weekend, on April 2nd, in an undisclosed location.

As seen in the video above, Naturi and Xavier’s wedding colors included different shades of purple and a shade of pink. Omari Hardwick, who plays Ghost – Naturi’s deceased husband – on Power, was a part of the bridal party sporting a purple, ankle length tuxedo. Lala, who played LaKeisha on Power, was also a part of the bridal party donning a spaghetti strap, floor length gown that featured a plunging neckline and small train.

The groom dapperly walked down the aisle in an all-white tuxedo that included ankle length pants paired with white dress shoes. Naturi floated down to her groom looking absolutely beautiful in a spaghetti strap, bell-shaped gown equipped with a train length veil. She carried a bouquet of purple flowers.

During an interview in Essence Magazine, Naturi revealed that her and Xavier were introduced by Omari Hardwick. The couple got engaged in 2020 during the Christmas holiday.

After the wedding, the guests and wedding party let their hair down at the reception. While we don’t know all the fun details about the party, we do know that our girl LaLa caught the bouquet!

In a post on her Instagram feed showing her snagging the flowers, LaLa wrote, “Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!!”

Lala filed for a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Carmel Anthony, so you know her followers were eating this video up!

Congratulations Naturi and Xavier!

DON’T MISS…

Naturi Naughton Is A Melanin Goddess During Her Latest Press Run For ‘Queens’

Naturi Naughton & Her Mini Me Zuri Are A Whole Quarantine Mood

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: