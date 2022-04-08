Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In A Sweet Instagram Post

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations are in order to Amara La Negra and her babies father, Allan Mueses. The two announced the birth of their twin girls, who took their first breath on March 23rd.

In a series a photos posted to the twins’ Instagram page, Las Royal Twins, they posted, “No matter what My Mommy and Daddy Love Us! And That’s The Only Thing That Matters. 3/23 .”

The former Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member announced her pregnancy back in November with a gorgeous People digital cover story. In the interview, she revealed she would be raising her babies as a single mother. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that (I’ll be a single mom). I’m more focused on my babies.

Although La Negra said she’ll be a single mother, her babies’ father was in the delivery room with her, kissing his girls before they entered the world.

La Negra is going to be an amazing mother. Congratulations!

