LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky was arrested yesterday on an old charge from 2021 when he shot at someone. The guy he shot was an acquaintance and was grazed by the bullet on his hand. He posted bail for $550,000 and this arrest was all over the place. Gary says he feels bad for Rihanna because her baby daddy may go to jail meanwhile Brat thinks he may be being targeted.

Hear the Hot Spot to know the details.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s Why A$AP Rocky Got Arrested At LAX, Is He Being Targeted? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com