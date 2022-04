PRAYERS: Ms. Juicy Baby Reportedly Hospitalized And In A Coma

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’re sending prayers to a good friend of the morning show, Ms. Juicy Baby. The Neighborhood Talk reported that the Rickey Smiley Morning Show alum and Little Women: Atlanta star has been hospitalized after suffering either a heart attack or a stroke.

Reports state that she may possibly be in a coma. We are praying for Ms. Juicy to fully recover.

This story is developing.

