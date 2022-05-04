FKA Twigs’ Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf Gets A Trial Date

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

FKA Twigs, the British Alt-R&B star that rose to fame a decade ago with her eclectic style of pop music, will finally get her time in court to seek justice for the physical, emotional and even sexual abuse she was subjected to while dating A-list Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf.

Her lawyer has recently confirmed that, after much delay, a trial date for the singer’s lawsuit against him has been set for next year.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” Twigs wrote on Instagram back in Dec 2020 (seen above) when the lawsuit first went public, further adding in the lengthy caption, “it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

Lawyer Bryan Freedman gave a candid comment to Rolling Stone regarding the case, telling the outlet, “The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” also adding, “My client wants a trial date.” The musician, born Tahliah Barnett, claims among other things that LaBeouf choked her multiple times, including one Feb 2019 incident in specific where he allegedly “threw Tahliah against the car and attempted to strangle her violently while screaming in her face” as stated in the lawsuit.

That same day, the Transformers actor was also accused of throwing Barnett on the ground outside a hotel, and shortly before the aforementioned strangling attempt removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she verbally confirmed her love for him.

FKA Twigs will take her lawsuit for sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress before a jury on April 23, 2023. Shia LaBeouf stated through his lawyers last year that he’s innocent of causing Barnett “any injury or loss,” in addition to her not being “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

