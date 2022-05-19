LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a teen visitor to the Kaleidoscope Youth Center’s LGBTQ+ drop-in hours skipped the pleasantries in a scathing letter addressed to Ohio lawmakers – signing their name “with distaste.”

As state legislators prepare for a second hearing Thursday on a bill that would ban various medical procedures for transgender or non-binary minors in Ohio, queer youth who frequent the LGBTQ+ center Downtown poured their dissent into written testimony.

“This law won’t stop people from being transgender; it only takes away resources for folks to live their best lives,” Erin Upchurch, executive director of Kaleidoscope Youth Center, said while reading a teen’s letter.

“And this one that really just kind of hit home for me, you know, saying that it would take away their lifeline,” she said while reading another teen’s testimony.

For the full NBC4 story click here

The post Ohio lawmakers to debate bill to ban gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth appeared first on Magic 95.5 FM.

