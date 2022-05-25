Will Smith: Opens Up To David Letterman

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Will Smith Opened up to David Letterman. He opened up about being called a soft rapper and not cursing in his songs.

Until the Oscars slap of Chris Rock that sent him into a PR exile earlier this year, for decades Will Smith had been one of the most bankable big-screen action stars on the planet. Expert at playing buff, butt-kicking heroes (and antiheroes), Smith made the tricky transition from sitcom staple to major movie star after first making his mark as part of the pop rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince in the mid-1980s. ( Billboard)