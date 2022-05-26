Benzino: Surrendered To Police After Being Named A Fugitive

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Benzio has turned himself in after being named a fugitive.

this man can’t catch a break this year.

The warrant is from a 2020 incident that happened in July. Benzino allegedly damaged the car belonging to the boyfriend of the mother of his child after a verbal confrontation.

Vibe points out that Benzino recently spoke on the legal battle. He said, “I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time. He continued, “Long story short, the case was like two years ago, and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him.” (LoveBScott)