There was a deadly shooting at the Walmart In Fairfield, Ohio yesterday.

2 people shoot and 1 person was killed according to the police.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived and is considered at large. Lanier described him as a man in dark clothing and a redshirt. He had a medical mask on during the shooting.

Police tracked the suspect by cell phone pings to the Fairfield Inn near Lowe’s, according to Butler County dispatchers.(FOX19)