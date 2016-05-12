CLOSE
Features
Home

Draya Michele Puts Remarkable Post-Baby Body On Full Display At Chymoji Launch Event

Yass, Draya.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Draya Michele

Being a mom to two hasn’t stopped Draya Michele‘s hustle one bit – the Mint Swim designer is back and better than ever.

Draya shed her baby weight just one week after giving birth to her second son Jru Scandrick, and now she’s out and about flaunting that afterglow and body for the world to admire. Rocking all white for Blac Chyna’s highly publicized Chymoji launch event, Draya let the girls out to play in a casual ‘fit complete with her usual dark locks and beat face. Needless to say, Orlando’s girl was looking good.

On the same note, we’ve been able to tune into her workout routines via Snapchat and it’s inspiring to watch a new mother balance work, health, and mommy-hood so effortlessly. Check out the accompanying photos of her incredible bod and get all the workout tea on her Snap (@superdraya) if you like what you see. But a few receipts below.

Yass, Draya.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

60 photos Launch gallery

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

53 Stunning Pictures Of Draya Being One Fine Ass Girl (PHOTOS)

Draya Michele Puts Remarkable Post-Baby Body On Full Display At Chymoji Launch Event was originally published on globalgrind.com

chymoji , Draya Michele , Orlando Scandrick , post-baby body

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close