Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan have called it quits but you know it’s over when she unfollowed him and deleted all of their pics.

Jordan, 35, still has photos of Harvey on his Instagram, including shots of them stepping out for Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet debut in March. “Finally a Night out,” he captioned the post.

The Black Panther star also has a photo of Harvey from February, sporting an all-white look. “I love her ?” Jordan wrote. (LoveBScott)