Mike Tyson: Hulu Released A New Tyson Bio Series Trailer

Mike Tyson has a new limited series coming to Hulu they just released the trailer.

via Complex:

The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) as Iron Mike, with Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, BlacKkKlansman) as his ex-wife Robin Givens, and Russell Hornsby (BMF, Fences) as Don King. According to Deadline, the streamer describes this project as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” It was created by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers.