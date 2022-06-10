Nia Long Sits Pretty While Courtside At The NBA Finals Game

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nia Long was spotted cheering on her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, at last night’s NBA finals game and it’s safe to say that she looked gorgeous!

The beauty shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram page from the energetic game as she donned a bright green blouse to support her boo and his team as they play for the championship. The actress paired the look with a red lip, a cross necklaces, and dainty earrings. She wore her hair straight back and served face as she watched the teams battle it out for the win.

Taking to the platform, the actress simply captioned the post with a green heart. Check out the post below.

Nia’s 3 million followers were loving her look at the game and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “This is what love looks like!!! ,” one fan wrote while fellow actress Meagan Good commented with a few heart eye emojis under her good friend’s picture.

Looks like we’ll be seeing more of Nia in Celtics’ green over the next few days!

