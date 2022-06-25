CLOSE
100.3 Cincys RnB Station presents their first-ever SNEAKER DRIVE. We’re collecting brand new shoe donations for school-aged children at 705 Central Ave, Monday thru Friday between 9am and 5pm or Saturdays from Noon until 3pm July 1st – July 29th
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Radio One Cincinnati: Back to School Sneaker Drive
- A Few Steps To Take After SCOTUS Dismantled National Threshold For Abortion Rights
- Watch: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
- Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law
- Gabrielle Union Drops Her Fitness And Health Routine On Instagram
- Lizzo Says She Will Pledge $500k From Her Upcoming Tour To Planned Parenthood Amid Roe v. Wade Decision
- Beyoncé, Drake And House Music History: The Intersection Of Black Music Month And Pride
- Sen. Raphael Warnock Invites Herschel Walker To Debate, Says GOP Rival Hasn’t Officially Accepted
- Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At Omarion & Mario’s Verzuz + Eva Presents At The BET Awards [WATCH]
- SEE VIDEO: Was Omarion’s Watermelon Eating At Verzuz Sexy Or Cringe? [WATCH]