Radio One Cincinnati: Back to School Sneaker Drive

100.3 Cincys RnB Station presents their first-ever SNEAKER DRIVE. We’re collecting brand new shoe donations for school-aged children at 705 Central Ave, Monday thru Friday between 9am and 5pm or Saturdays from Noon until 3pm July 1st – July 29th

