Cincinnati: Police Release Body Cam Video From Teens Selling Water

The Police have arrested some teens selling water on a busy corner.

Via Fox19

Police say the teens ignored officers’ commands to stop darting in and out of traffic at Reading Road and Seymour Avenue, both of which widen to seven lanes at the busy intersection.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. It caused controversy after a two-minute video surfaced on social media showing the end of the ordeal, including the arrests, but not the lead-up.

“The cell phone video captured on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, 2022, only depicts a snippet of an incident that lasted more than 10 minutes. In an effort for complete transparency by the department and to explain the context and content seen in the cell phone video, we are releasing the full body camera footage of the two officers that were initially dispatched to the incident.”

Police said in the statement Tuesday afternoon they have no problems with teens selling water.