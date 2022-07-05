Rihanna: Is America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Rihanna she is America’s youngest self-made Billionaire woman.

The 34-year-old entertainer is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman thanks to the empire she has built through her musical and entrepreneurial endeavors, NBC4 reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Barbados native officially hit billionaire status in August 2021. No stranger to accolades, she recently made Forbes’ annual richest self-made women in the U.S. list for a third consecutive year. Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, is the only billionaire under the age of 40 to make the esteemed list. LoveBScott