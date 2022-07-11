Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Thor: Scored Big At The Box Office $143 Million

Thor: Scored Big At The Box Office $143 Million

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Me and my family went to see Thor over the weekend. I must say I Thought it was pretty good.

It looks like other people thought it was good to.

The movie brought in $143 million dollars.

$159 million internationally, for a total of $302 million in its first weekend at the global box office. Love and Thunder surpassed the first weekend numbers of its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which opened to $123 million in North America.

Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise, following 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The previous three films performed well at the worldwide box office, grossing $449.3 million, $644.8 million, and $854 million, respectively. (LoveBScott)

6 Times Tessa Thompson Served Major Lewks On The ‘Thor’ Promo Trail
6 photos
143 million , don juan fasho , fasho celebrity news , opening week , Thor

Close