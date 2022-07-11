Thor: Scored Big At The Box Office $143 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Me and my family went to see Thor over the weekend. I must say I Thought it was pretty good.

It looks like other people thought it was good to.

The movie brought in $143 million dollars.

$159 million internationally, for a total of $302 million in its first weekend at the global box office. Love and Thunder surpassed the first weekend numbers of its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which opened to $123 million in North America.

Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise, following 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The previous three films performed well at the worldwide box office, grossing $449.3 million, $644.8 million, and $854 million, respectively. (LoveBScott)