Cincinnati: New 988 Number To Dial For Mental Health & Suicide Will Save Lives

There is a new mental health and suicide confidential watch number that you can dial.
The number is 988.
Via Fox19
The current lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255. It will remain available.
The 988 number results from the National Suicide Hotline Act, federal legislation passed in October 2020.
Nancy Eigel-Miller is executive director at 1N5, whose mission is to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal mental wellness. She explains if someone in a mental crisis calls 911, they’ll get a life-squad response, something that can cause additional trauma.