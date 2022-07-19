Cincinnati: New 988 Number To Dial For Mental Health & Suicide Will Save Lives

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a new mental health and suicide confidential watch number that you can dial.

The number is 988.

Via Fox19

The current lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255. It will remain available.

The 988 number results from the National Suicide Hotline Act, federal legislation passed in October 2020.

Nancy Eigel-Miller is executive director at 1N5, whose mission is to prevent suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal mental wellness. She explains if someone in a mental crisis calls 911, they’ll get a life-squad response, something that can cause additional trauma.