LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Bengals running back Joe Mixon he is one the highest rated running back on Madden 23 video game.

Mixon is rated a 93 overall in the latest version of the iconic football video game.

The 93 rating makes Mixon the sixth highest-rated running back in the game.(Fox19)