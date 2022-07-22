TRIED IT: MONAT’s Hydration Booster Serum Has Unlocked New Moisture Levels For My Skin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Moisture is always a priority in skincare. Most beauty lovers make it a point to utilize a moisturizer catered to their skin type. However, using a facial moisturizer is not the only way to up the ante with hydration. Hydrating serums come in handy to not only impart moisture but also give your skin a smooth and supple appearance. And these days, I’ve found myself obsessed with MONAT’s Hydration Booster Serum.

Although I have normal skin, I prefer using products that keep my canvas moisturized around the clock. Serums work wonders to absorb quickly into the skin without the heavy feel. Additionally, serums contain active ingredients that help protect skin from environmental aggressors. And, of course, MONAT’s Hydration Booster ($77, Monatglobal.com) checks all the boxes. Plus, it’s made with coconut water, watermelon extract, and hyaluronic acid, which helps to firm and moisturize skin.

Since MONAT’s Hydration Booster Serum is beloved by many beauty lovers for its super-light feel, it’s only fitting that I incorporated this pick into my summer skincare routine. After all, the summer season calls for light products that can get the job done. I started by cleansing my skin with Urban Skin Rx’s Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser ($16, Urbanskinrx.com). Next, I followed up by spritzing Lush Cosmetics’ Tea Tree Water Toner ($13, Lushusa.com) over my face. Then, I applied three drops of the Hydration Booster Serum to my skin. Finally, I layered Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) over my face and décolletage.

As someone that typically applies a layer of facial moisturizer on my skin before using sunscreen, I found that it wasn’t necessary. My skin felt hydrated, smooth, and supple from day to night — which aligns with the brand’s promise of up to eight hours of moisture. I also found that the gel formula quickly absorbed into my skin and gave my skin the perfect base for applying sunscreen. I also appreciate that the serum left my skin with a lasting glow.

In my opinion, MONAT’s Hydration Booster Serum can upgrade any skincare routine. Although this offering is a bit pricey, it’s worth the investment. I’ve been using this product since May 2022 daily and still have a third of the bottle left. So, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

