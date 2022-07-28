Simone Biles Teams Up With Athleta Girl For A Motivational Back-To-School Collection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Olympic medalist Simone Biles has teamed up with performance lifestyle brand Athleta Girl for a back-to-school collection.

The inspiring athleisure-wear collection speaks directly to girls who are changemakers, teammates, athletes, activists, and students. The line includes sporty pieces such as hoodies, tank tops, sports bras, and leggings. Each look provides comfort, style, and versatility. The Simone Biles X Athleta collection aims to promote confidence and a sense of self. The garments feature performance-wear materials blended with everyday elements that are perfect for moving freely and boldly.

This collection is unique because each piece features an on-garment affirmation personally drafted by Biles. Affirmations such as ‘Use Your Voice’ and ‘Courage Is Your Superpower’ serve as confidence boosters for the Athleta girl in moments of need. Affirmations have played a successful role in Biles’ career. The gymnast is dubbed the greatest female athlete of all time, having earned 25 medals for her outstanding performances. Teaming up with Athleta Girl is the perfect match for Biles. The brand’s mission is to empower a community of active women and girls, which is what Biles is all about.

The collection ranges from $39-$99. It comes in sizes XS-XXL and is for girls aged 6-12. Click here to shop the collection.

