“House Party: The LeBron James Version” Might Never Drop Following HBO Max Cuts

The global pandemic left us without many of the things we took for granted prior to March 2020, including indoor dining, dancing in close quarters at hole-in-the-wall nightclubs and, for the film buffs out there, Friday nights at the movie theater.

HBO gave a viable alternative for the latter group, and pretty much everyone quarantining at home, with the introduction of its streaming service HBO Max. In addition to providing full seasons of classic TV shows and original movies, the platform also released straight-to-digital film projects that would’ve normally been released in theaters.

While the move worked during lockdown, the world is now in a state of getting back to the way things used to be. As a result, it may be the end of many planned HBO Max exclusives, including the planned Batgirl movie and already-filmed remake of House Party produced by LeBron James.

As New Line Cinema posted on Instagram back in February (seen above), the 2022 revival of House Party was scheduled to premiere on HBO Max last Thursday, July 28. However, new reports show it was clipped from the calendar amid Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan to cut costs while also hoping to get us back in cinema seats.

More on this developing streaming story below, via Variety:

“Within the past few weeks, at least six Warner Bros. movies have been removed from HBO Max: ‘Moonshot,’ a sci-fi rom-com starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; artificial-intelligence dystopia comedy ‘Superintelligence,’ starring Melissa McCarthy; Robert Zemeckis’ 2020 remake of ‘The Witches,’ starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock; comedy ‘An American Pickle,’ starring Seth Rogen as an immigrant who wakes up after being pickled for 100 years; Doug Liman heist pic ‘Locked Down’ with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor; and drama ‘Charm City Kings’ from director Angel Manuel Soto.

All six of the films were labeled as ‘Max Originals.’ The removals were noted by users on Reddit in a discussion of the Warner Bros. decision to nix plans to release ‘Batgirl’ — in theaters, on HBO Max or via any other platform.”

While this may be a blow to some — not sure who really wanted a House Party remake, but still! — this move could mean a new era of movie theater experiences. Remember those?

Let us know your thoughts though: home box office vibes or in-theater action?

“House Party: The LeBron James Version” Might Never Drop Following HBO Max Cuts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com