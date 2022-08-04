Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! + Iman Shumpert Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Dallas Airport [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chrissy Teigen just announced she and John Legend are expecting again! The couple experience a stillbirth in 2020 with their son Jack which she opened up about on her social media. In other news, Iman Shumpert was arrested in Dallas while in the airport after airport police found six ounces of weed on him.

The story triggered Gary and he shared his airport story when he was stopped and frisked.

