Zendaya absolutely killed the new Valentino Pink PP fall 2022 advertising campaign where she was pretty in an all pink look for the brand and now, the actress is taking fans behind the scenes of the iconic shoot on Instagram.

For the social media post, the beauty can be seen modeling the all pink looks to perfection. For this look, se donned a long pink tunic shirt, pink leggings and pink platform boots. She let her naturally curly hair down and paired the look with a matching pink handbag, all from the brand.

The video was posted to Instagram by hair stylist Antoinette H, who shared the video along with the caption, “Hey Z!! I mean…you make it look effortless!

These moves will forever be my photo taking mood!

.

Behind the Scenes with @Zendaya for @maisonvalentino

.

Video Credit: @HairByAntoinetteNYC

Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

“One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love,” creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli originally said of the shots when they were unveiled last week.

He continued by explaining the reasoning behind using the color pink, stating that “The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago. With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one color.”

“As a consequence it was almost natural to me to look (and find) something that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the PINK PP for the same reason I created this color, beautiful souls that use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build.”

We just can’t get enough of this campaign!

Zendaya Takes Us BTS For Her Shoot With Maison Valentino was originally published on hellobeautiful.com