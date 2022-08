LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Paul Brown Stadium has a new name. It is now called the Paycor Stadium!

Via Fox19

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc. announced Tuesday morning they are expanding their partnership to include stadium naming rights, further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community and driving increased national awareness for both organizations.