ATL: 3 Shot & Active Shooter On The Loose in Colony Square in Midtown

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the police are in pursuit of an active shooter. The Atlanta police department orders everyone in the surrounding areas of Colony Square in Midtown to stay inside. Video has surfaced on Twitter of police surrounding Colony Square in pursuit of the active shooter. It has been reported three people have been shot and the shooter has not been caught yet. More news to come as the story develops.

Update August 22, 2022 4:15pm

According to ATL Scoop, one of the three victims have been killed.

