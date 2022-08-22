LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is still giving us major fashion goals while spending time in Tokyo, Japan and took to Instagram earlier today to show off her all-white look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the “Savage” rapper donned an all-white cut out dress from the designer that fit her like a glove. The two-piece ensemble showed off her toned abs and curvy backside as it featured cut out detailing on the hips. She paired the look with her signature over the top designer nails and wore minimal jewelry, only a few rings and dainty earrings in her ears. As for her hair, she kept her anime theme going from her Sailor-Moon inspired outfit and rocked a slicked down bob with dramatic bangs that was slicked and curled to her face.

The beauty shared the look with her millions of Instagram followers, posting a photo set with the caption, “*es go under the knife still ain’t cut like me .” Check out the sexy photo set below.

It’s safe to say that Megan is killing the fashion game while spending time out in Japan! What do you think about her sexy look and killer hair style? Did she nail it?

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Hollywood Glam In An All White Hanifa Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com