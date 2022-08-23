Lori Harvey Sizzles In A Casual Outfit During Night Out In West Hollywood

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey has done it again! The smoking hot model was spotted looking real “Cozy,” wearing a casually hot outfit tastefully crafted by celebrity stylist Elly Karamoh.

This week, the SKN CEO was spotted leaving LA’s swanky Catch restaurant in West Hollywood wearing a cropped denim jacket from Romeo Hunte’s Fall 2021 collection. The star paired the jacket with distressed Levi shorts and a fitted white tank by Samaria Leah. Harvey, 25, wore a New York Yankees hat along with the fashionably laid-back ensemble.

For shoes, the muse opted for a pair of off-white heels that wrapped up her toned ankles. The starlet topped the look off with a fuzzy Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of glistening diamond earrings.

Earlier this week, Karamoh linked up with Harvey to style the buzzing socialite in a gorgeous Laquan Smith dress. The maroon-colored contour dress featured tiger strips with sheer velvet fabric that gave a tiny peak at the gorgeous model’s toned body and curves. It was undeniably giving what it was supposed to give.

The bustling beauty gushed about the outfit on Instagram, telling fans, “Cause I’m in that.”

Naturally, Harvey’s followers flocked to the comment section to applaud her for looking fine as hell in the flowing piece.

“You don’t play fair girlie! This look is Perfection!!” wrote one person. While another user chimed in, “I love single Lori,” referencing her recent breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Back in June, Harvey and the Black Panther actor called their relationship off after more than one year together. During an interview with Teyana Taylor for Bumble, the socialite implied that marriage may have been the reason why she and Joran decided to part ways.

“I almost got married very young. I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything,” Harvey shared. “I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Harvey said the star “wasn’t ready to commit” and still wanted “to have fun and be free.”

Well, Lori definitely looks like she’s having a ton of fun these days.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Harvey Teases Her New Skin Care Line “SKN by LH” In A Teeny Tiny Bikini

Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire

Lori Harvey Sizzles In A Casual Outfit During Night Out In West Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com