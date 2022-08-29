Here’s A Full List of The 2022 MTV Video Music Award Winners

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 MTV Videos Music Awards is officially in the books, and while millions of viewers enjoyed performances from Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg amongst other artists, a gang of awards were also dished out and we have the list to prove it.

It was a big night for entertainment at yesterday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. With Jack Harlow taking home four awards including “Song of The Summer” in “First Class,” he led the pack of winners with Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift coming in at a close second with three awards a piece. From there numerous artists got their Moon Men including Bad Bunny who took home “Artist Of The Year” and Nicki Minaj who was blessed with “Best Hip-Hop” award for her Lil Baby assisted “Do We Have A Problem?”

Check out the full list of winners below. Let us know if you think the trophies were properly awarded and who you think stole the show at last night’s Video Music Awards in the comments section below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

BEST POP

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE – MTV awarded the very first NFT to the “Metaverse Performance” category winner, partnering with Recur to develop the first-of-its-kind NFT (non-fungible token) eco-friendly minted companion award.

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

The post Here’s A Full List of The 2022 MTV Video Music Award Winners appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Here’s A Full List of The 2022 MTV Video Music Award Winners was originally published on hiphopwired.com