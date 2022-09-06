HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lebron James & Drake: Sued For $10 Million Over Black Ice Documentary

Lebron James & Drake: Sued For $10 Million Over Black Ice Documentary

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Drake and Lebron James are being sued over a their Black Ice hockey documentary.

The New York Post reports former NBA executive director Billy Hunter has filed a lawsuit, which also names LeBron’s business partner Maverick Carter and Future among the defendants, and is seeking shared profits from the film as well as $10 million in damages.

“While the defendants LeBron James, Drake and Maverick Carter [LeBron’s business partner] are internationally known and renowned in their respective fields of basketball and music, it does not afford them the right to steal another’s intellectual property,” the lawsuit stated. (LoveBScott)

LeBron James Capes For Kyrie Irving On Twitter, Says NYC’s Vaccine Mandate Makes “Absolutely Zero Sense”
10 photos
donjuanfasho , drake , fasho News , lebron , LeBron James

Close