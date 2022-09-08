Sherri Shepherd Shares The Advice Oprah Gave Her As She Prepares For Her Daytime Talk Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd says that Oprah gave her great advice for the start of her new daytime talk show. The “Oracle” as Sheperd called Oprah gave her plenty of gems to take with her.

“The advice that she gave me to do a talk show, I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up. I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped and I couldn’t write anymore. I said, hold on, I have to commit this to memory, because nobody will believe that I’m talking to and laughing with Oprah,” Shepherd told EW.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“One thing I took from Oprah is, she said, ‘Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it’s about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It’s your responsibility. You’re in charge of the energy that is on your show.’ I felt that, because I was like, damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh. But it’s true, it’s the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah,” Sheperd recalled.

The advice is so golden that the new daytime host says she took so many notes.

“I’m literally going to frame the 15 pages of notes,” Shepherd said. “I’m not even throwing them away. Those will be in my memoirs, my biopic, the notes will be on the wall. If I could’ve recorded Oprah, I would’ve, because I said that nobody is going to believe this.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ also asked her if Wendy Williams reached out to give her advice about taking over her time slot which she ignored.

Sherri is set to premiere on Monday, September 12, replacing The Wendy Williams Show

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: How Sherri Shepherd Partnered With Hertz, Snagged A TV Show & Practices Self-Care

SEE: Sherri Shepherd Speaks On Her Gratefulness To Wendy Williams: ‘I’m So Thankful To Wendy For Letting Me Fill In For Her’

SEE: Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Announcing Her New Show During ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sherri Shepherd Shares The Advice Oprah Gave Her As She Prepares For Her Daytime Talk Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com