Mariah Carey Announce Butterfly Anniversary Album Surprise!

Passionate, dedicated, persistent, and determined are only a few qualities that are synonymous with this driven-talented young woman, Ms. Ebony J. Ebony is the Producer, and side kick for the “At Work Network” Hosted by E.J. Greig. Monday – Friday 10a to 2pm. The show has consistent great ratings with our target audience of adults 18-34. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Broadcasting and a minor in Communications from Northern Kentucky University. During her college education she served as General Manager of the campus radio station and was an active member of the station for her entire college career. Born and raised in the Cincinnati tri-state area, Jeffonia Wynn was gifted with an outgoing personality and even more important, a golden voice that would take her far. She’s been in love with radio since the age of 5. Standing at 4’11 you would think it would be easy to overlook her small stature, she demands attention, and respect.

Mariah Carey announce for the Anniversary of her album she will be re-releasing her Butterfly album.

“Butterfly 25″ will include a new version version of her song ” The Roof” and Brandy will be featured on the track.

Looks like from this album we see Mariah in a Hip Hop light, she said she is getting rid of “girl next door” image.

What’s your top 3 Mariah Carey Tracks?

