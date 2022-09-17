HomeMusic

Mariah Carey Announce Butterfly Anniversary Album Surprise!

Mariah Carey announce for the Anniversary of her album she will be re-releasing her Butterfly album.

“Butterfly 25″ will include a new version version of her song ” The Roof” and Brandy will be featured on the track.

Looks like from this album we see Mariah in a Hip Hop light, she said she is getting rid of “girl next door” image.

What’s your top 3 Mariah Carey Tracks?

