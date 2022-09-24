HomeRecording Artists

DaBaby Claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion! (Audio)

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Suge rapper, DaBaby claims he slept with Megan thee Stallion in his new single ‘Boogeyman’ off his new album.

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

In his new album ‘Baby on Baby 2’ Dababy raps about having sex with Megan the day before accusation came out about Tory lanesz shooting her.

Here’s the song:

Why do you think DaBaby decided to wait two years later to rap about sexing Megan.

Learn more about Dababy and this story HERE.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Close