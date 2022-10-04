HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Name The New Indoor Training Facility

The Bengals announce the name of the indoor training facility.

I say it’s about time they have finally got a practice facility that is way over due.

The Bengals say it will be called the IEL Indoor Facility.

The IEL Indoor Facility can be seen from the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

I can’t wait to see it Fasho!

  • Are you feeling the new name?
