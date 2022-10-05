HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Elon Musk: Is Close To Buying Twitter

It look likes Elon Musk is close to buying Twitter.

My question to you is will you still use Twitter as much?

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. (LoveBScott)

