Brittney Griner: Describes The Feeling Speaking To Britney On The Phone

Brittney Griner’s wife is opening up about speaking to her wife Cherelle. Brittney links she will be forgotten in Russia. So let’s continue to pray for her to return home safely.

During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they “could survive this.”

Griner, 31, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, is serving nine years imprisonment after a drug smuggling conviction. While there have been talks of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, it’s unknown when or if Griner will be released.

 

