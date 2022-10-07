HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Frost Freeze Coming This Weekend

Cincinnati: Frost Freeze Coming This Weekend

It looks like frost is coming this weekend.

Via Fox19

emperatures are in the 50s now. We will reah our high temperature of 60 degrees about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. before the mercury will free-fall.

We will reach a high of about 60 degrees Friday afternoon and evening will be in the 50s with breezy to brisk winds at 12 mph to 20 mph.

Thermometers will bottom out in the low 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings, so you’ll want to be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

