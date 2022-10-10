HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

So So Def & Bad Boy: To Compete In A Verzuz

The Verzuz is making a comeback… This time with P. Diddy and Jermaine Dupri it’s SOso Def vs Bad Boy.

Verzuz battles were created during the pandemic to keep people entertained at home. The series, produced by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, allowed the hottest artists in the industry to go head-to-head, playing their greatest hits of all time.

Some faceoffs have included Monica versus Brandy, Omarion versus Mario, Gucci Mane versus Jeezy, and countless others. The shows have hundreds of thousands of views and oftentimes trend for days As of now, there is no date scheduled for the battle, but many people are already placing bets on who they think will win. (LoveBScott)

