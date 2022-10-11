HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Sade: New Music Is On The Way

Sade: New Music Is On The Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Sade has new music on the way.

She is back in the studio working on her new album.

According to Billboard, the pair’s renovated Miraval Studios at Château Miraval, which has already been host to recording sessions for Pink Floyd’s The Wall, The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, and AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video, has hosted Sade, whom Pitt calls “royalty.” (LoveBScott)

The 5 Best Sade Songs Ever!
2 photos

 

 

Close