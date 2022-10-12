HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

P Valley: J. Alphonse Nicholson Just Got Married

It looks like the P Valley Star J Alphonse Nicholson just got married to his boo Nafeesha.

According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!

The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front of about 150 guests at the Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. Lance Gross and Jerry O’Connell were among the celebrities that attended the LA nuptials.

 

