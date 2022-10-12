HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police.

I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets.

Via Fox19

Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 p.m., police say.

Monty Reid was pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

 

Close