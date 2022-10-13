HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

The Isley Brothers: Have A New Album “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

The Isley Brothers have a new album out, and fans are wondering who is writing their music?

The new album features fresh takes on their classics like “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” featuring Beyoncé and songs with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz.

With songs like “The Plug” and “Biggest Bosses,” fans took to social media to speculate how the legendary group continues to stay so relevant over the past 60 years.

Several memes have been made on social media regarding the group’s new music. Fans honored the group for having staying power but wondered if someone like Future could be writing for the duo.

Have you heard The Isley’s new music? Which song is your favorite from “Make Me Say It Again, Girl?”

 

