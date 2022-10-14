King Combs “Mr. Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” Checks In To Talk New Music, Possible Durag Line + More!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Baaad Booooyy! King Combs is making his rounds through the DC, Maryland and Virginia for HBCU Homecoming Season and of course he made some time to stop by The QuickSilva Show to chop it up with DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

With his his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” still heating up the charts, King Combs shares how this record came together with him and Kodak. He also shares the reaction his father, Diddy, gave when he played the song for him for the first time! Plus Quick and Diva get the inside scoop on that new music and how he’s gonna help some of y’all fellas get ya waves right!

Checkout the full interview below and make to follow The QuickSilva Show on all platforms for more exclusives! @quicksilvashow

SEE MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW:

Ari Lennox Gives Da Dirt On New Album ‘Age, Sex, Location’ + More

Hitmaka Talks New Single ‘Down Bad’ with Fabolous & Jeremiah, Having The ‘Hit’ Formula + More!

Fivio Foreign Talks New Album B.I.B.L.E., Beyoncé Critiquing His Bars & Top 3 Dead Or Alive

King Combs “Mr. Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” Checks In To Talk New Music, Possible Durag Line + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com