Devon & Leah Still: Named The Rulers Of The Jungle

Congrats to former Bengals player Devon and Leah Still have been named the rulers of the jungle.

Leah is 7 years cancer free and she is now 12 years old.

The father and daughter duo will be honored before the Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium.

They have not been back to Cincinnati since Leah beat cancer eight years ago.

“Our heart is always tied to Cincinnati because it was something much bigger than football,” Devon said. “We were going through one of the most challenging times in our lives, and the Cincinnati fanbase really stuck behind us.”

 

