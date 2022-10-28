Lala Says Carmelo’s Trade To New York Led To The Downfall Of Their Marriage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lala is opening up about her divorce from Carmelo Anthony and what led to their downfall.

The media maven and actress shared that once her ex-husband was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, that was the “start” of the end for the couple.

“I’m from New York so being here is nothing new. When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,” she explained “Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

Though the marriage crumbled she made sure to share that it wasn’t all bad and they are able to co-parent today.

Lala filed for divorce from Carmelo in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences. They share a 15-year-old son, Kiyan.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Lala Slays In All Black At Dolce And Gabbana Show In Milan

SEE: Is The NBA Working With Feds? Carmelo Anthony Seems To Think So

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Lala Says Carmelo’s Trade To New York Led To The Downfall Of Their Marriage was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com