Beyoncé: Shares An Exclusive Family Photo

Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo Of Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyoncé shared a family photo of her with her husband, JAY-Z, and the kids dressed up as The Proud Family, and of course, it was everything.

The animated show aired from  2001-2005, and the Carters nailed the look with Blue Ivy, 10, wearing red leggings, an off-white blouse with an enormous collar, and a maroon sweater in the photo. Her hair resembled Penny Proud’s pigtails.

Beyoncé posed as Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, donning a green blazer, orange shirt, and glittery orange pants as Trudy and a grey wig, blue dress, and pink coat as Suga Mama.

Jay was Oscar Proud, Rumi was CeCe Proud, while her twin brother Sir was dressed after BeBe Proud. The theme song for The Proud Family was sung by Beyoncé’s sister Solange and Destiny’s Child.

  • Did The Carters nail The Proud Family look or not?
