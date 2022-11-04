HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend

Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati Make sure you set you clocks to fall back this weekend.

You will need to set your clocks back at 2am on Sunday.

Turn your clock back  back one hour and revert to standard time.

This means you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. So you shouldn’t be late for church lol.

Ohio is among 18 states pushing to observe daylight saving time permanently.

 

Close